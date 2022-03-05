Ukraine-Russia war: Fuel prices are expected to shoot up next week in India

New Delhi :

Asia’s third-largest economy, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, faces retail inflation staying above the central bank’s tolerance limit of 6 per cent as companies pass on a nearly 40 per cent rise in crude prices since November, as well as rises in prices for other imported raw materials, economists said.





State-run oil companies, which control the domestic market, have not raised prices since November 4.





“The oil companies would be free to raise prices in a phased manner once the election is over on March 7,” a senior government official with the knowledge of internal discussions on oil prices told a news agency. Oil prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with Brent rising above $116 a barrel on Thursday, while supply disruptions have hit global prices of wheat, soybean, fertiliser and metals like copper, steel and aluminium - raising worries about prices and economic recovery. State oil companies have told the government that they need a price increase of Rs 10-12 per litre for petrol and diesel, a second official said.





A senior official at a state-run oil marketing company confirmed they were facing difficulties though he declined to give figures. “We are incurring huge losses,” he said.





The government was unlikely to cut fuel taxes to soften the blow, at least before the March 31 end of the fiscal year, considering the impact of that on state revenues, said another senior government official, with knowledge of the budget. “We may consider a proposal to cut fuel tax in April,” said the official with knowledge of the budget, referring to the cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel in November.