Budget push for digital economy beyond Bengaluru

Bangalore :

The Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, B.V. Naidu, said on Friday that it is heartening to see the state governments support and emphasis on the 'Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund for Startups'.





The clusters will be established in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi at a cost of Rs 20 crore each. A grant of Rs 12 crore has been provided for this project this year in the state Budget for 2022-23 presented in the Assembly on Friday.





"We are thrilled with the government's focus on digital economy and on strengthening the clusters of the state," Naidu said.





The emphasis was on startups, MSMEs, fintech and digital infrastructure. A new Nagarothana scheme has been announced at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore for giving importance to infrastructure development in urban areas in view of rapid urbanisation.





New integrated townships, mega textile parks, and food parks are going to be established, which strikes a balance between social sector priorities and industrial and infrastructure growth, he said.





At the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, our 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative focuses on boosting the clusters, complementing the state government's efforts to overall enhance and enrich these cluster economies, Naidu added.





Also, the Karnataka Acceleration network is being introduced at a cost of Rs 50 crore in collaboration with the Central government and entrepreneurs, for which Rs 20 crore will be provided by the state government to give boost to the project, he said.