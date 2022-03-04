India's forex reserves down by USD 1.4 bn to over USD 631 bn

Mumbai :

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.425 billion during the week ended February 25.





The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $631.527 billion from $632.952 billion reported for February 18.





The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.





On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.228 billion to $564.832 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves increased by $958 million to $42.467 billion.





On the other hand, the SDR value declined by $122 million to $19.040 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also slipped by $34 million to $5.187 billion.