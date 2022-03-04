Editorial: Caveat emptor for the crypto soul

Chennai :

Two weeks ago, the Advertising Standards Council of India or ASCI had issued guidelines on all virtual digital assets (VDA)-related advertisements, which will be applicable from April 1, this year. Advertisers were asked to carry a disclaimer that says crypto products are unregulated, risky and that there might be no regulatory recourse for those who incur losses from such transactions. Advertisers have been barred from using the words currency, securities, custodian and depositories in their ads. The watchdog has prohibited advertisers from depicting minors from speaking about or dealing with the product too.





Apart from guidelines to celebrities to ensure due diligence before embarking on any creative collaboration with a crypto exchange or NFT company, ASCI has mandated the display of a contact number or an email ID on the ads concerned. The call for disclaimers in such ads might have come just in time.





In January, three countries issued guidelines on advertising of crypto products. Singapore has banned crypto service providers from placing any ads on billboards, TV or even on social media. The only place they can advertise is on their own corporate website, or their own social media handles, and they are prohibited from employing any influencer to push their products. Spain has opted for the model similar to India’s, which involves responsible advertising and upfront mentioning of risk factors. Spain’s financial regulator also must be informed 10 days in advance before the release of any such ad. The UK’s plans to regulate crypto ads is being done on the lines of how it manages financial products such as stocks and insurance ads. The country’s financial regulator must authorise businesses keen on placing such ads, a measure that might hold great relevance even in India.





In February, the Centre had invoked the idea of a digital rupee and taxing cryptocurrency in this year’s budget. The move had offered crypto groupies the hope that this new technology might finally be getting its due recognition from the government. The buzz around crypto these days is reminiscent of the banking boom witnessed in India during the beginning of the millennium. As financial institutions and banks in India began offering a bouquet of products, each claiming to be the best in class, it seemed like there was a need to underscore the notion of caveat emptor, or ‘buyer beware’ in the advertising of such products.





One such disclaimer says, ‘Mutual funds are subject to market risk, read the offer document before investing.’ When beamed on TV or FM radio, the ads would literally rush through the disclaimer in one lighting-paced second, and most of the time, it would sound like gibberish to the listeners. The guidelines on crypto ads have addressed this issue and mandated that ads should be clearly audible in TV and radio spots, and the words be evenly spaced out.





The disclaimers regarding crypto might do little to discourage investors, innovators, those with the propensity to take risks, and those who have the disposable income, from investing in crypto assets. The disclaimer is being seen as a compliance requirement that does the bare minimum to inform the audience that crypto trading involves certain risks.





Encouragingly, crypto exchanges that are part of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) in India are in the process of updating their self-regulatory code of conduct. ASCI’s intervention bodes well for the industry as it appears to be the beginning of a thaw in the relationship between the government and the crypto ecosystem. The fact that crypto is being regulated in advertising, as well as being taxed might signal a gradual acceptance of VDA as part of the mainstream financial instruments landscape.