5G push: Reliance, Sanmina to enter JV, manufacture electronic products

Mumbai :

Nasdaq-listed integrated manufacturing solutions company Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity named Sanmina SCI India.





In the said joint venture, Reliance’s subsidiary will hold 50.1 pc equity stake with Sanmina owning the remaining 49.9 pc. RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of upto Rs 1,670 cr in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business.





As a result of the investment, the JV will be capitalised with over $200 million of cash to fund growth. Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market.





This partnership intends to leverage Sanmina’s 40 years of manufacturing experience and Reliance’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem, a statement said. Revenues for SIPL were approximately Rs 12.3 bn (or approximately $165 mn) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, a release said. “This JV will service both domestic and export markets and represents a major milestone in the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO, Sanmina.





“All the manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina’s 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs.”





“The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina’s existing management team in Chennai,” the release said. Though the completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, it is expected to close by September 2022.