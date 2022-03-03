e-Bill system will end ‘rent seeking’ in govt contracts: Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai :

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new Electronic Bill (e-Bill) processing system will stop any possible ‘rent seeking’ in the clearance of dues to contractors or suppliers of government departments.





The e-Bill processing system, which was announced in the Budget, was launched on Wednesday. It will be implemented across all central ministries and departments and suppliers and contractors will now be able to submit their claim online, which will be trackable on a real-time basis.





Speaking at the 46th Civil Accounts Day, she said this will ensure end-to-end digitisation and make the payment process transparent by using technology not just within the government departments, but extending the second leg to the citizen’s use. The e-Bill, will shut even “any small window which is available” for “misuse in terms of rent-seeking”, as a contractor or supplier to the government will be able to file their claims digitally.