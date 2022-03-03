PMI: Manufacturing activities thrive on new orders in Feb

New Delhi :

India’s manufacturing sector activities expanded in February as output and new orders grew at accelerated rates, supported by favourable demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.





The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 54.9 in February, up from 54.0 in January, signalling a stronger improvement in the sector’s health.





The February PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the eighth straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.





Sustained sales growth supported the upturn in manufacturing sector output in February. Moreover, firms responded to strong increases in new work intakes by lifting production, input buying and stocks of purchases, the survey said.





“Latest PMI data for India’s manufacturing sector revealed an improvement in operating conditions in February. Output and new orders expanded at stronger rates, while buying activity continued,” said Shreeya Patel, an economist at IHS Markit.





“There were, however, some key concerns that continued to threaten growth. Prominently, cost pressures remained elevated as a result of shortages while delivery times lengthened once again. But, a key threat to manufacturers comes from only marginal increases in selling prices.” There were some signs of capacity pressures on Indian manufacturers, with backlogs rising marginally. Despite this, and a pick-up in demand, employment decreased.