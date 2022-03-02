CryptoWire, Bitbns in pact to commence trading on crypto index from April

New Delhi :

With the commencement of trading on IC15, around 4 million users of Bitbns will get the benefit of trading on IC15. Market participants - individuals and institutions - get the advantage of spreading their risks by taking a view on the entire market versus concentrated risk on a single currency.





The company said IC15 will now be traded on Bitbns from the first week of April, giving its users greater market leverage. It pointed out that liquidity related risks would be mitigated by trading on the index. It will broaden the product offerings through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other wealth management products, derivatives and basket trading for arbitrage benefits.