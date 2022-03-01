Logistic hurdles pose a nightmare for cement biz, industry brings it to Finance Minister’s notice

Chennai :

At a post-Budget meeting held between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and stakeholders from trade and Industry in Chennai, Srinivasan, said “India is the second largest producer of cement in the world, producing about 450 million tonnes compared to China which produces about 2.5 billion tonnes. After that comes America with about 60 million tonnes. Unfortunately, or fortunately, most of the limestone is in the south, about 40 per cent of it is here. Unless this cement moves north, we will always have a problem of shortage there. The cement industry will be blamed for cartelising but what can we do as cement cannot be stored. If I store more than a certain amount of cement, we will be asked to be closed by the Ministry of Environment. Projects are being held up. Therefore, we have a real problem. The Government will have to find a solution.”





Noting that logistics remained a big problem in view of the huge volume of cement that is required in the north, he said if some opportunity is given to the industry, it will make a presentation for discussion.





In response, the FM said, “we will ensure that we will organise a meeting with the Surface Transport Ministry and Rail Ministry. Over and above the logistics, what is necessary, you can send us a note prior to the meeting so that we will be prepared when you come.” Srinivasan said, “We will prepare a little note, which can be the basis for the discussion.”





Earlier, Srinivasan, who is President of South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association, lauded the budget presented by the FM in February this year. According to him, it had addressed the macro problems facing India. Also, she had successfully steered India through the pandemic. “We have 10 manufacturing locations and we have no problems anywhere across India. The problem that India faces is primarily even before the Russian-Ukraine crisis came. The commodity prices were high but it is an occupational hazard and we have to deal with it,” he said.