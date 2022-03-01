Reliance to take over ops of 250 more Future Retail stores: Report

New Delhi :

The plans which sources said will be executed within weeks come after Reliance took possession of and started rebranding about 200 of Future’s Big Bazaar supermarkets over the weekend, and is set to further hollow out Future, which has been at the center of a pitched battle between Reliance and Amazon.com Inc .





The move over the weekend led to suspension in online and offline supermarket operations for Future, the country’s second largest brick-and-mortar retailer.





Reliance’s move assumes significance as it follows failed efforts since 2020 to close a $3.4 billion deal to acquire the retail assets of Future.





Future’s partner Amazon has blocked the transaction by citing violation of contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing, but a Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts have backed Amazon’s stand so far.





Amazon is likely to challenge Future’s move of store transfers in Indian courts, a third source said.





Future, Amazon and Reliance remained non-committal. Future told stock exchanges the company was “going through an acute financial crisis” and “scaling down its operations” to reduce losses.





Over the months, Reliance had transferred leases of some stores of the debt-laden Future to its name and sublet them to Future. It is now taking possession of the stores as Future did not make lease payments, sources then said. Reliance now has plans to take over another 250 stores in coming weeks and rebrand them.