Enphase, Salcomp pact creates India’s largest solar inverter manufacturing Co

Chennai :

The $1.4 bn US-based Enphase Energy, founded in 2006, with an installation of over 42 million micro inverters, is all fired up to capture the domestic market in the solar space. The global energy management tech company, entrenched in the solar-plus-storage systems, has tied up with Finnish hi-precision manufacturing firm Salcomp, to strategically work in this direction.





With over 1,100 installers in the Enphase installer network and 1.9 million systems set up in over 130 countries, it seeks to proliferate its ‘plug-and-play’ ease of installation process in the domestic market.





Typically, a 3 kw installation would cost Rs 2.8 lakh, wherein Enphase seeks to replace the current string inverters (solar panels containing photo voltaic cells which convert sunlight into DC) used to convert DC to AC via cable, said Sunil Thamaran, VP-MD, Enphase Energy India.





Showcasing the Enphase inverter and its expansive range to a team of journalists at the Salcomp Sriperambadur facility, near Chennai, he sought to highlight the multiple advantages of these inverters over string inverters. “As far as quality is concerned, there is no drop of performance or DC cable loss,” he said. The India operations was set up in 2017 and Enphase has over 1,445 employees. It has an R&D base in Bengaluru and last year it acquired Noida-based DIN Engineering Solar services.





The Chennai partnership with Salcomp was stitched in 2020. Since the time it began production in October 2020, Enphase, with an annual production capacity of 6 million units, has emerged as the largest solar inverter exporter from India. Enphase has exported millions of microinverters mainly to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. A substantial portion of the 2021 volume was done at the Salcomp facility.





Manoj Gopalan Nair, Senior Director, Sales, at Enphase Energy India, said, “We have a market share of 4 pc in the Indian residential rooftop solar market. We are looking to gain a 10 pc market share in the next two years.”





In 2019, Enphase bagged a few big projects (4.8 MW, 1MW) following its engagements in residential and small commercial establishments. Subsequently, it added 100 partners with a focus on installer expansion. Sales, Nair said, grew 3.5 times over 2020 with 1,000-plus new installations. The company also launched its digital platform in two cities to provide integrated services to installers and home owners.





Nair said there is a growing demand for ‘Made in India’ products and since Enphase inverters offer 25-year warranty, with Salcomp pact, this was possible. It is currently focusing on brand building efforts as part of adding 100 more installers into its network this year.