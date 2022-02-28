Mon, Feb 28, 2022

India’s Q3FY22 YoY GDP growth up 5.4pc, eases sequentially

Published: Feb 28,202207:41 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On a YoY basis, India's GDP growth rate had inched-up by 0.7 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

India's Q3FY22 GDP growth rate stood to 5.4 per cent
India's Q3FY22 GDP growth rate stood to 5.4 per cent
New Delhi:
India's Q3FY22 GDP growth rate stood to 5.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The Q3FY22 GDP, at constant prices of 2011-12, is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21. On a YoY basis, India's GDP growth rate had inched-up by 0.7 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, on a sequential basis, the GDP growth rate during Q3FY22 was slower than the rise of 8.5 per cent recorded for Q2FY22 and 20.3 per cent in Q1FY22.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent," the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its Q3FY22 GDP estimates.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations