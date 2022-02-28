Google Play Pass arrives in India for Rs 99 a month

New Delhi :

The Google Play Pass subscription service will offer over 1,000 apps and games across 41 categories without ads or in-app purchases.





"With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love," said Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India.





The users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109.





With Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.





The company said that with the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams.





Play Pass is available this week and the users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for 'Play Pass,' said Google.





Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month.





Currently, the users will find games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley and apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and more.