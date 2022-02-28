How Blockchain ecosystem is evolving?

New Delhi :

From enabling a single supported currency structure, it is now a medium of facilitator where future web applications are being curated, disrupting the fundamentals of current definitions of engagement, finance and consumption.





Now, with a surge in the number of implemented use-cases to solve real world problems, across sectors, the expansion has turned into an inevitable ripple effect carrying forward the cause of how we will oversee the technology holistically.





Like any new age technology, the Blockchain ecosystems have exploded with many main stream solutions even proclaiming to cover multiple equations, thereby putting across an integrated approach to the scope of decentralisation, privacy, finance, interactions and everything than that is yet to be introduced into its ambit. Blockchain platforms are nearly in distinguishable in some cases from the core technology.





They are being used for generalised distributed value exchange, consisting of an expanding list of cryp tographically-signed, irrevocable transactional records shared by all participants in a network.





However, as the frenetic pace of innovation witnessed with the rise of emerging new platforms, additional new features, and new releases, ambitious enterprises are eager to get ahead of the curve.





Sadly, enterprise adopters face challenges with a lack of standards and inter-operability issues, especially as they try and upgrade from pilots and PoCs to real production-grade environments.





The whole development of the Blockchain ecosystem is no dissimilar to the Internet for 'permission less' networks and cloud for permissioned ones, where Blockchain is akin to TCP/IP as the architectural technology.





Now, with these different Blockchains adding their separate product lines, features and their bells and whistles for their DEXs, Bridges, lending protocols and more has evidently made a fragmented industry for both institutional and retail investors.





This is a real conundrum. Several Blockchains, options galore - which one works for us? Imperative is a unified platform that brings all of the mainstream Blockchains and integrate key protocols. Emerging multi chains include Wanchain.,Cosmos, Mantra Dao, Ramp DeFi, Spherium.





Amazing features make them work, but a stand-out is Spherium Finance, a multi-chain platform that is progressing to fix the much divided domain of Blockchains and DeFi protocols.





The biggest take away is it can work as a banking and investment solution for the 1.7 billion global unbanked population which is not available in legacy financial systems.





This integration lays down the foundation of how we will overgrow in the metaverse of decentralised finance. Of course like any developing ecosystems, there would be limitations of bridging technology.





Since its inception, when Bitcoin ruled, Blockchain has come a long way. Some say Block chain will be multi-chain but not cross-chain since bridging technology, in its current form, is not perfect. But hold on.





Any piece of revolutionary technology, from the first car to the first iPhone, has gone through several iterations, improving by leaps and bounds.





The first iPhone barely had any of the features the latest iPhone boasts of Bridging the gap between the Blockchain and Defiecosystem will alone determine the success.



