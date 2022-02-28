Ukraine raises over 15 million dollars in crypto post Russian invasion

Washington :





Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, tweeted that the invasion was a "crime" against Ukrainian and Russian people, adding "Glory to Ukraine."





Reminder: Ethereum is neutral, but I am not. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 24, 2022





Over $15 million in cryptocurrency has been donated to Ukrainian groups since Russia attacked the country on February 24, according to research firm Elliptic.





"Decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOS) have formed to support Ukrainians. NFTs have been sold to raise money for the Ukrainian people and military," it was reported.

Ukraine has raised over $15 million in cryptocurrencies since the Russian invasion began last week. The global crypto community has also extended its support to Ukraine.