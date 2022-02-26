Realty expo ‘Fairpro’ to kick-off on March 4

Chennai :

Close to 70 builders will present RERA-approved properties – villas, flats and plots ranging from Rs 25 lakhs onwards at ‘Fairpro 2022,’ the three-day annual exhibition to held from March 4, here.





Coming after a two-year break, the exhibition is perceived as a big opportunity to spur customers to take buying decisions.





This year, Fairpro seeks to tap into the market’s new sentiment and reap enormous benefits. “Every builder showcasing their properties at Fairpro 2022 has taken a pledge to offer potential buyers the lowest possible price during the exhibition. Customers may choose from a variety of properties & plots by a number of prominent brands in the industry. Close to 70 builders will present RERA approved properties with prices from Rs 25 lakhs and above. The exhibition will also provide immediate property visits from the venue,” said Arun MN, convenor, Fairpro 2022.





Padam Dugar, President, CREDAI Chennai, further added “CREDAI in association with Tamil Nadu Construction Welfare Board will launch an insurance scheme covering over 1 lakh labourers. This is a state initiative, where we will be participating to ensure all the labourers, whether a migrant or local worker, are registered into this programme.”