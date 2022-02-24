Pricol, Sibros enter intostrategic tech pact

Coimbatore :

Pricol Limited has entered into a strategic technology partnership with California-based Sibros Technologies, to deliver deep connected vehicle solutions in the Indian and ASEAN markets.





Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol, said, “Connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of our strategy to enable software-powered products and solutions for our customers. We believe the next generation of connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive, and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximise performance, efficiency, safety and security. In Sibros, we have found an ideal partner who brings the best of Connected Vehicle suite of solutions with a global perspective.”





“We are excited to join forces with Pricol in complementing their Driver Information Systems and Telematics products to offer solutions to the OEMs. Pricol is a very strong player in the Indian market, and we intend to bring together complementary products, strong domain expertise, cutting edge technologies and qualified teams to create deep connected vehicle solutions,” says Hemant Sikaria, CEO-Co-Founder, Sibros Technologies, Inc.





Sibros recently raised $70 million through Series B funding led by Energy Impact Partners with participation from Google, Qualcomm Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Iron Pillar and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Ventures.