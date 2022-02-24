TVS Motor 2-wheeler exports breach 1 mn mark

Hosur :

TVS Motor Company announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS, Indonesia) in FY21-22.





It has achieved this export milestone in a financial year for the first time. The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement.





Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company, said, “This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions.” KN Radhakrishnan, Director-CEO, TVS Motor Company, added, “We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products.”



