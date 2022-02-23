Facilio gets USD 35 mn Series B funding

Chennai :

Facilio, a city-based property operations software platform firm has raised $35 million in Series B led by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from Brookfield Growth and existing investors Accel India and Tiger Global Management.





Founded in 2017, it offers a unified software platform that leverages an AI-led predictive engine to help real estate portfolios digitise processes and optimise their property operations.





“Our customers understand that success in a post-pandemic world will be achieved by driving efficiency gains and delivering smooth customer experiences,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio. “We are uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation in the built world and lead the industry’s transition towards IoT-led connected buildings. This investment will allow us to extend our market leadership, expand sales and marketing, and enable more companies to reach success through a predictive, connected model of real estate operations.”





Facilio has emerged as a next-generation leader in the $50 billion commercial real estate-focused operations software market. It has established a broad, global customer base and is rapidly gaining share with faster-than-market sales growth across multiple geographies.





Currently Facilio, is solving operational problems for 10k+ properties, over 100 million sq ft across 12 countries. The company’s growing list of portfolio-scale deployments includes 40+ larger enterprise customers across the commercial office, healthcare, retail, banking, and government real estate categories.



