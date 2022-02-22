Daimler in a strategic pact with CERO

Chennai :

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a 100% subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has inked a strategic partnership with CERO, a scrappage and steel recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt Ltd.





This pact offers robust support and hassle-free service to owners, helping them to scrap their End of Life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new Bharat Benz trucks.





DICV aims to provide an end-to-end solution to customers for scrapping their old trucks right from the process of vehicle valuation up until the receipt of CoD (Certificate of Deposit), a release said.





CERO is an organised automobile recycling initiative, to reduce carbon footprint using eco-friendly methods of recycling metals from ELVs. DICV MD and CEO Satyakam Arya said this offered scope for customers to replace their old fleet with new. “Scrappage is an important step to reduce carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads. We see great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the scrappage policy.”