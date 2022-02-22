Twitter India ex-head’s start-up to create metaverse of education

Maheshwari said the start-up will use the funds to build a metaverse of education, expand globally

New Delhi :

Invact Metaversity, founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, on Monday announced it has received $5 million in funding led by Antler India. Maheshwari said the start-up will use the funds to build a metaverse of education and expand globally. Invact Metaversity is a platform built at the intersection of education and Web 3.0.





Founded by Maheshwari and Tanay Pratap, it provides employability-focused training to help the workforce realign with the digital world and secure themselves jobs in high-growth tech companies.





“We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US,” said Maheshwari.





Antler India invested in the platform, along with Arkam Ventures (lead investor) from India, Picus Capital (Germany), M Venture Partners (Singapore), BECO Capital (Dubai) and 2am VC (USA).