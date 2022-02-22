MHA to verify background of AI’s new CEO

Mumbai :

Tata Sons last week appointed former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India.





The Ministry of Home Affair (MHA) will verify the background of Air India’s newly appointed CEO Ilker Ayci, officials said. This is routine procedure when a foreign national is appointed CEO of any Indian company, officials added.





The officials said the process will be initiated once the MHA gets official communication on Ayci from the Tata group or the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is a nodal Ministry.





The Union Home Ministry is likely to take help from the Research and Analysis Wing in background verification of Ayci, who was CEO of the Turkish Airlines from 2015 to 2021.



