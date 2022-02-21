Volatile trading at Dalal Street: Sensex up 167 points, banking stocks climb

Mumbai :

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,000.36 points at around 12.10 pm, which is 167.39 points or 0.29 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 57,832.97 points. Earlier, the Sensex opened deep in the red at 57,551.65 points and slipped to a low of 57,167.02 points in the morning session. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 27.45 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 17,303.75 points against its previous session's close at 17,276.30 points.





The Nifty opened in the red at 17,192.25 points and slipped to a low of 17,070.70 points in the morning session. There was good buying support in banking, power and auto stocks. IndusInd Bank jumped 1.51 per cent to Rs 969.95. ICICI Bank soared 1.49 per cent to Rs 760.70. Axis Bank rose 1.08 per cent to Rs 795.80. Kotak Bank was trading 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 1844.30. Power Grid Corporation 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 198.05; Maruti Suzuki 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 8637; Infosys 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 1722.05 and Wipro 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 566.90 were among the major Sensex gainers. TCS slumped 1.49 per cent to Rs 3738.40. Titan 1.15 per cent down at Rs 2459; Sun Pharma 1.12 per cent down at Rs 853.90; Mahindra & Mahindra 0.78 per cent down at Rs 844.15 and UltraTech Cement 0.60 per cent down at Rs 6873.85 were among the major Sensex losers.