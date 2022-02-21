Tata Technologies to hire 1,000 more people

New Delhi :

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services firm, will hire at least 1,000 more people in FY2023 than its planned recruitment of over 3,000 innovators over a 12-month period to fulfil the requirements of customers as its business growth accelerates, according to a top company official.





In January, the company had announced plans to hire over 3,000 innovators over a 12-month period under its expanded talent acquisition programme. It had planned to ramp up its workforce in all major markets globally and India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.





“That speaks to the fact that increasingly, we are not opportunities constrained. We are very much supply-side constrained and so the investments that we are making are biased towards building the type of capacity and capability that will enable us to fulfil the requirements of our customers,” Tata Technologies MD-CEO Warren Harris said. “We will hire a significant number above the 3,000 in fiscal 2023,” he said adding the plan is to exceed the 3,000 by at least 1,000 people.



