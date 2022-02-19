Better.com faces another mass layoff after CEO Vishal Garg’s return

San Francisco :

Several senior executives have quit nearly three months after Garg laid off 900 employees via a Zoom meeting call.





According to a TechCrunch report citing sources, the company prepares for more layoffs.





"Multiple sources who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation tell TechCrunch that Better is preparing for a massive layoff that could affect as much as 40 per cent to 50 per cent of its staff," the report said late on Friday.





The layoffs are expected to happen sometime in March.





The latest top-level resignations are from Clayton Coral, the company's VP of finance; Christian Wallace, head of real estate; Paul Tyger, general manager of purchase; and Stephen Rosen, head of sales.





In a LinkedIn post, Coral announced his departure, stating that he was leaving after nearly three years in his role as VP of finance.





"I have decided to leave and seek new opportunities. My time at Better was an incredibly rewarding experience and I am grateful to my colleagues, particularly those in the financing and accounting team, for their trust and camaraderie over these years. I learned so much from all of you and I am amazed at what we accomplished," Coral posted this week.





At the time of the early December layoffs, Better.com had about 9,100 employees.





"Since then, remaining employees have reportedly been leaving in droves, with senior executives leaving one by one," said the report.





Two board members, Raj Date and Dinesh Chopra, recently resigned.





In December 2021, Garg laid off nearly 900 employees even after his company, which is a digital mortgage lender, had announced it received a cash infusion of about $750 million from Aurora Acquisition Corp and SoftBank.





A couple of days after that Zoom meeting, senior communications and public relations executives stepped down.





Garg later issued an apology for the embarrassing act that made headlines globally and hundreds of memes on social media platforms.