FM calls for plugging infra funding gaps at G20 meet

Participating in a virtual session on ‘sustainable financing and infrastructure’ at the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 presidency of Indonesia, she supported the efforts being made for scaling up the sustainable finance instruments, with a focus on improving accessibility and affordability.
Sharing her perspectives on #infrastructure, FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the need for bridging the global infrastructure financing gap, development of #innovative financing mechanisms and mobilisation of public and private investment in inclusive infrastructure. (3/3)— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 18, 2022
