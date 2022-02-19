CII’s Excon to spur construction equipment business

Chennai :

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced that the 11th edition of EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), from May 17 – 21.





In line with the growth of the industry, the fair has become one of the largest global events in the sector. The key elements which will have enhanced focus this year will be on the alignment of its theme – “Building India for a New World – Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology”.





It will reflect on the theme elements at the exhibition with specific focus on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Centre. Some of the highlights includes exclusive focus on alternate fuels, women in infrastructure, finance plaza besides sustainability, MSMEs, digital transformation among others.





The five-day international exhibition, spread across a display area of 3,00,000 sqm, will be attracting over 1000 exhibitors including 400 companies from participating countries such as China, Finland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, UK and the US





“EXCON is happening at a time when our economy is on the path of transition towards a ‘New India’ and there is renewed confidence among industry players on the revival of economy against the backdrop of robust policy measures and major thrust on infrastructure development by the government”, said Deepak Shetty, Chairman, Excon 2021 and MD, JCB India.





Dimitrov Krishnan, Co-Chairman, EXCON 2021 and President, ICEMA said that the Indian CE industry, being the third largest market in the world, currently holds a prominent position in the global CE landscape. The Centre’s ambitious Rs 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline would augur well for the Indian Construction Equipment industry to become the second largest CE market in the world, with a size of $25 billion by 2030.