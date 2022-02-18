Fri, Feb 18, 2022

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, to cut down stake

Published: Feb 18,202205:18 PM by Reuters

Representative Image (Credit: PTI)
Bangalore:
One of the co-founders of Indian airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, has resigned from the board, its parent company Interglobe Aviation said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Gangwal, a non-executive, non-independent director intends to slowly cut his stake in the company over the next five years, the filing said. 

