IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, to cut down stake

Gangwal, a non-executive, non-independent director intends to slowly cut his stake in the company over the next five years, the filing said.
Bangalore:
One of the co-founders of Indian airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, has resigned from the board, its parent company Interglobe Aviation said in an exchange filing on Friday.
Rakesh Gangwal, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of IndiGo quits the company's board of directors with immediate effect— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022
