Maruti Suzuki’s subscribe programme expands to 20 cities

The programme now offers cars across 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and the new addition Kolkata.





The programme was launched in July 2020. It enables customers to own a car without buying a vehicle.





It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.





"The car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India. In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1,00,000 enquiries," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.