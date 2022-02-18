Vivo to invest Rs 3,500 crore in India by 2023

Chennai :

Smartphones maker Vivo plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in two years to boost its manufacturing facility in India and start exporting devices from the country this year, a senior company official has said.





Vivo India Director (Business Strategy) Paigam Danish said the investment is part of the Rs 7,500-crore commitment that the company made for India and it has already invested Rs 1,900 crore from total till 2021.





“We have already invested Rs 1,900 crore till 2021. We will invest Rs 3,500 crore by 2023, and then in our next phase, we are committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore. These are investments in manufacturing only,” Danish said.





He added the company meets all the local demands for mobile phones from its plants located in Greater Noida and is now looking to start exporting handsets from India.