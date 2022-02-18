BPCL in EV charging business

Chennai :

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, has launched EV Fast-Charging Corridors on Chennai - Tiruchy - Madurai highway, with the rollout of CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its conveniently located fuel stations along the 900 km route on both sides of the highway.





The Company is accelerating its focus on new business segments for sustainable growth and converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term.





PS Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said, “Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments.”