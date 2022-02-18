Munger’s crypto take leads Musk to recall his ‘failed’ prophecy for Tesla in 2009

San Francisco :

Elon Musk has revealed that billionaire investor and Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger once told him that Tesla would fail.





On Wednesday, the 98-year-old investor said cryptocurrencies should have been banned and likened it to “venereal disease”.





Responding to his comments, Musk, a crypto supporter, recalled the time when Munger said Tesla could fail.





“I was at lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail,” said Elon Musk in a reply tweet.





“Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway,” he added.





Now, after a decade, Tesla is one of the world’s top automakers, and Musk is one of the world’s richest people.





Musk recently said 2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla and for electric vehicles in general, as the EV maker ended last year with $5.5 billion in net income, compared to $721 million in 2020.