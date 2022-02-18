US group Alamo buys XS Real Estates

Chennai :

Alamo Group is a private equity firm with investments in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets including Class A office buildings, international hotels and resorts, high rise apartments, multifamily projects, medical office buildings, and selected land development opportunities.





Alamo’s current pipeline includes assets well over $1.5 billion (over Rs 10,000 cr). This includes over $500 mn of residential multifamily projects with over 2,500 units in 2022/23 pipeline; over $500 mn of hospitality projects (Hotels and Resorts) spread between Hilton, Marriott, and Margaritaville brands.