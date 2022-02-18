Fri, Feb 18, 2022

US group Alamo buys XS Real Estates

Published: Feb 18,202212:16 AM

Texas-based Alamo Group has completed acquisition of Chennai’s XS Real Properties.

Chennai:
Alamo Group is a private equity firm with investments in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets including Class A office buildings, international hotels and resorts, high rise apartments, multifamily projects, medical office buildings, and selected land development opportunities.

Alamo’s current pipeline includes assets well over $1.5 billion (over Rs 10,000 cr). This includes over $500 mn of residential multifamily projects with over 2,500 units in 2022/23 pipeline; over $500 mn of hospitality projects (Hotels and Resorts) spread between Hilton, Marriott, and Margaritaville brands.

