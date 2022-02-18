FM bats for equitable, fast distribution of vaccines to aid global recovery

“In the first session today, FM talked about the global economic outlook and risks including #inflation, #supply disruptions and new variants of the virus and called for #expeditious and #equitable distribution of vaccines to aid #recovery,” a tweet by the Finance Ministry said.
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman participated in a virtual panel discussion with @DavidMalpassWBG, @SecYellen, @Tharman_S during #G20 High level Seminar on Strengthening #Global#Health Architecture and shared her views on mobilising finance for global public goods. pic.twitter.com/jesm62oNgD— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 17, 2022
Conversations