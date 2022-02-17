Vistara CEO to plug gaps after not living up to customers’ expectations

Mumbai :

Admitting that Vistara fell short of customers’ expectations in the last few months, its CEO Vinod Kannan has said the airline is addressing some of the gaps on a war footing while many changes and enhancements are in the offing.





Kannan, in a letter to customers, acknowledged that the recent disruptions in services would have led to the alterations in their travel plans and the frustration over a long wait to reach out to the airline’s call centre.





“We have always wanted to make flying an experience that is not transactional, but a joyous and memorable ’new feeling.’ However, I admit that we fell short on this commitment in the last few months and did not live up to your expectations,” Kannan said.





“I am aware that our website and mobile app couldn’t offer targeted solutions to some of the problems you faced. And I also understand that your on-ground experience may not have been up to your expectations on some instances,” he further said.





Stating that many changes and enhancements were in the works, he said, “I have taken stock of things as they stood, and I want to assure you that we are addressing some of the gaps on a war footing.”