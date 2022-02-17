Direct selling brand Vestige expands business with Ghana entry

New Delhi :

After gaining a stronghold in India and several international markets, Vestige Marketing has announced its foray into Africa by launching operations in Ghana.





In the initial phase, the company will offer a range of health and wellness products from its bestseller categories -- health supplements, personal care, home care and oral care.





Founded in 2004, Vestige is India’s home-grown health and wellness direct selling brand that also manufactures its products in India - a true ‘Make in India’ story.





The company has chalked out ambitious international expansion plans to widen its network in Asia and Africa by 2025. At present, its operations span countries in South Asia and the Middle East, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Vestige is also planning to launch its business in South-East Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines in the near future.





Gautam Bali, MD, Vestige Marketing, said, “ Direct selling opens up employment opportunities for women and youth -- two of the biggest demographic segments in a young nation like Ghana -- and help them achieve financial independence. We are excited to begin our journey in Africa, beginning with Ghana.”





Since its inception, Vestige has grown manifold across its business, people, geographies and products, and is growing at a CAGR of 30 per cent year-on-year. In 2020, Vestige recorded over 52 per cent increase in its distributor network with over 60% of them being below the age of 35.