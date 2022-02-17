Indian tech industry hired 4.5 lakh people in FY22

New Delhi :

The Indian tech industry hired nearly 4.5 lakh people in FY2022, the highest-ever net addition in the overall employee base, as the country went through pandemic-triggered digital transformation, a new Nasscom report said.





The industry recorded nearly 10 per cent estimated growth in direct employee pool in FY22 with a highest-ever net addition of approximately 4,50,000 to its employee base.





With one out of three employees already digitally skilled, the digital tech talent pool stood at 1.6 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent, according to the report released by Indian IT industry’s apex body.





“We remain committed to catalysing the trillion-dollar digital economy with our focus on talent, technology, collaboration, and innovation,” said Rekha M Menon, chairperson, Nasscom.





India has emerged as a global hub for digital talent with over 50 lakh tech workforce. With massive focus on re-skilling and upskilling, the Indian tech industry re-skilled approximately 2,80,000 employees in FY22.