Initiate next-gen reforms for ease of doing business: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi :

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked SEBI to initiate the next generation reforms to improve the ease of doing business and also be prepared to deal with possible market turbulence in the wake of actions by the US Federal Reserve.





Addressing the board of SEBI, Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the regulator and emphasised the need to take further steps to reduce compliance burden, cost of market intermediation apart from more measures to strengthen investor protection.





She also asked the watchdog to further boost the corporate bond market and also develop green bond market in the context of increasing focus on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) investments.





SEBI has to “initiate next generation of reforms to improve ease of doing business and be prepared for the possible market turbulence on account of US Fed actions,” Sitharaman said.





Her remarks come against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve deciding to tighten its monetary policy after a long period of easy money regime and its actions could impact fund flows into emerging markets, including India. She addressed the SEBI board in the national capital for the first time after the presentation of the Budget on Feb 1, as per a release.