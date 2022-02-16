Sensex rebounds over 1,700 points

Mumbai :

The BSE gauge Sensex zoomed past the 58,000-mark by rebounding over 1,700 points and the Nifty recaptured the 17,000-level on Tuesday after a massive plunge in the previous session.





The 30-share Sensex surged 1,736.21 points or 3.08 per cent to end at 58,142.05 – recouping the losses suffered on Monday. Likewise, the NSE Nifty soared 509.65 points or 3.03 per cent to settle at 17,352.45.





On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares closed with gains -- with Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj FinServ, L&T and Titan rising as much as 5.13 per cent.





Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed with losses on fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US administration has warned Russia of severe consequences in case its forces attack Ukraine. Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 2.44 per cent to USD 94.13 per barrel on Tuesday.