Kia India launches Carens at introductory starting price from Rs 8.99 lk

New Delhi :

According to the company, Carens is offered in 19 variants with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).





The model is available in five trims, three engine options and three transmission options.





So far, the company has received 19,089 bookings for the car in over a month since the bookings opened on January 14.





The vehicle is offered with three engine options -- Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel -- mated with three transmissions - 6MT, 7DCT, and 6AT.





"The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customer. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India.