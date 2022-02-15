RBI’s financial literacy campaign in NE with the theme ‘Go Digital, Go Secure’

East Garo Hills :

RBI General Manager P. Gangte said that as part of the Financial Literacy Week -- February 14-18 -- RBI officials are visiting villages, blocks and district headquarters and disseminating financial awareness messages by conducting financial literacy camps, town hall meetings and various other events.





While addressing a financial literacy function in Shillong, he said that during the campaign, the officials would explain the main features of digital financial services, including "Anywhere, Anytime Transactions", "Interoperability" and "Building of transaction histories for meaningful utilization to improve access to credit and relevant financial services to various target groups".





Gangte said that the financial inclusion measures are being undertaken by the Central government and the RBI through various policy measures.





The focus for this year would be on creating awareness about various aspects relating to convenience of digital transactions, security of digital transactions and protection to customers.





As part of the campaign, posters and leaflets in local languages besides English and Hindi on the messages of the FLW 2022 would be distributed.





Financial awareness messages would also be displayed on the websites of banks, their ATMs, mobile applications and digital display boards at the bank branches.





Gangte said that Financial Literacy Centres of banks have been instructed by the RBI to conduct special FLCs extensively during the week.





The RBI has been conducting a Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.





The FLW 2019, FLW 2020 and FLW 2021 were focused on "Farmers", "MSMEs" and "Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions" respectively.





This year, Financial Literacy Week is being observed from February 14-18 on the theme "Go Digital, Go Secure".