LIC policyholders to update PAN details by February 28 to participate in IPO

Mumbai :

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has asked all its customers to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details in their policy records by February 28, to become eligible for participating in its upcoming public issue, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).





On February 13, the state-run insurer had filed draft papers with capital market regulator SEBI for sale of 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated ₹ 63,000 crore.





The initial public offering (IPO) of over 31.6 crore shares or 5 per cent government stake is likely to hit the market in March and employees and policyholders of the insurance behemoth would get a discount over the floor price.





"A policyholder of our Corporation shall ensure that his / her PAN details are updated in the policy records of our Corporation at the earliest. A policyholder who has not updated his or her PAN details with our Corporation before expiry of two weeks from the date of the filing of this DRHP with SEBI (i.e. by February 28, 2022) shall not be considered as an eligible policyholder," as per the DRHP.





The PAN updation can be done on LIC's website either directly or with the help of agents.





It further said that policyholders having one or more policies of LIC as on the date of the DRHP and opening date and those who are residents of India would be eligible to apply for the offer.





The IPO is offer for sale (OFS) by the government of India. There is no fresh issue of shares by LIC. The government holds 100 per cent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC. The face value of shares is ₹ 10 apiece.





The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.





The public issue is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of ₹ 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.