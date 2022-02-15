India’s Jan YoY exports rise over 25 pc

New Delhi :

The exports during January 2021 stood at $27.54 billion.





The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to January 2020, last month's exports rose by 33.45 per cent.





"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2022 wereAA$27.10 billion, registering a positive growth of 20.13 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD $22.56 billion in January 2021," the ministry said.