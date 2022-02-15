Airtel deploys Oracle Cloud to streamline supply chain

New Delhi :

Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday said Bharti Airtel has chosen its Cloud applications to digitise and simplify its finance, planning and supply chain processes.





With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform its shared services operations, which focus on driving productivity and agility across the company.





"With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations," said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director of Oracle India.





The applications will also help enable Airtel to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management, the companies said in a statement.





"We are investing in transforming our internal operating models so that employees and partners can work effectively for better customer engagement and service," said Bharti Airtel CIO Pradipt Kapoor.





Airtel, which operates in 17 countries, provides a range of consumer telecom services to over 480 million customers, including 4G/4.5G broadband, fixed lines, fiber with speeds up to 1 GBps and streaming services.





For enterprise customers, the company offers solutions, including cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, IoT, advertising tech, and cloud-based communications.