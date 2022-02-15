Crypto waltz: RBI, Centre won’t step on each other’s toes

New Delhi :

The Finance Minister had announced in her Budget speech that the RBI will launch a block chain based digital currency next year. The government also proposed to tax digital assets.





“With RBI & Ministry, not just on crypto but on every other thing as well, I think there’s complete harmony with which we’re working, respecting each other’s domain and also knowing what we’ve to do with each other’s priorities & in the interest of the nation. There’s no turfing here,” said Sitharaman after the meeting.





“Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion b/w RBI & the Govt. Whatever points we have, we discussed with the Govt. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate,” said Das.





RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cushioned crypto investors just few days back saying “it is my duty to tell the investors who invest in cryptocurrencies to keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk and also need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying value, not even a tulip”.





“Yes, the issue that was discussed between the Finance Minister and the RBI governor along with other issues and there’s no difference of views on any of these,” informed a Finance Ministry official requesting anonymity.