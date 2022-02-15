Blackstone acquires majority stake in ASK

Chennai :

The Blackstone group has acquired a majority stake in ASK Investment Mangers Limited (ASK), a leading asset and wealth management companies in India, from Advent International and other sellers. The financial details were undisclosed. Nomura acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ASK and Advent on the transaction. KPMG and AZB & Partners acted as advisors to ASK. BCG, Ernst & Young, Moelis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Trilegal acted as advisors to Blackstone. ASK manages over $10.6 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2021). It is one of the first portfolio managers in India.