Continuing from where we left off earlier, I still believe that Bitcoin will prove itself as a sort of next-generation gold, but it will take time for investors to gain confidence in its safety. The wild, at times precipitous, swings in the assets’ values have increasingly caught the world’s attention, intensifying questions over how the emerging technology should be regulated. The attention from regulators and lawmakers has spurred the industry to assemble an army of lobbyists to fend off tougher scrutiny, even as it’s unclear what regulation would even begin to look like.





Even so, popular interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in recent years. Nearly 30,000 bitcoin ATMs have popped up across the US in the last few years, and even major sports stadiums are now being renamed for cryptocurrency exchanges. In fact, New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, announced that he would convert his first paycheque into two cryptocurrencies.





But even crypto’s most enthusiastic supporters are up against the day-today reality that the digital systems only go so far. Users would be hardpressed to rely on bitcoin to pay for a meal at a restaurant, a movie ticket or a quick run to the convenience store. That is still far off in the horizon and consumers are yet to see the light at the end of this tunnel Unless there is a drastic institutional inflow and the retailers winging back, crypto is on the edge of a crash it is fated to have from time-to-time, and which still hasn’t panned out after the boom of 2020-2021. But hey, don’t fret - the one thing to remember is, even if Bitcoin hits $10,000, it’s still going to hit $100,000 come 2025/2026. Crypto is unrestricted and will always surprise us.





But as we write this, a surprising new twist is in the works. Senator Wendy Rogers has introduced a bill proposing to make Bitcoin a legal tender in the US state of Arizona, thereby making this digital currency a lawful medium of exchange there, enabling citizens to pay debts, public charges, taxes and dues with BTC!





If enacted, all financial transactions that are currently done in US Dollars could most likely be done in Bitcoin in the state, including payments and payouts. Citizens could opt to receive their salaries directly in Bitcoin and companies would have complete freedom as to how and when they could use Bitcoin. Now that is clearly a silver lining, isn’t it? After all, Crypto winters don’t last forever. The sun shall rise again.





