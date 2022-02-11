N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons Executive Chairman for next 5 years

N. Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years

Mumbai :

The Board of Tata Sons on Friday approved the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years.





The decision took place during a board meeting held on Friday.





Accordingly, the Board reviewed the last five years' performance of the group and considered the reappointment of Chandrasekaran.





In a statement, Tata Sons said that Ratan N. Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran.





"He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement said.





"The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years."





Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.





In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion





These companies collectively employ over 8,00,000 people.





At present, there are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion as on December 31, 2021.



