TVS Motor moped sales down in Jan

Chennai :

According to SIAM, the two and three wheeler maker sold 35,929 units last month (domestic sales 35,785 units, exports 144 units) down from 59,487 units (domestic 59,007 units, exports 480 units) sold in January 2021.





For the period April-January 2022, TVS Motor had sold 3,99,653 mopeds in India, down from 5,21,114 units sold during the same period the previous year.





The company, however, logged growth in moped exports during April-January 2022 shipping out 8,608 units up from 7,019 units registered during the previous year corresponding period.