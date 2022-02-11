Centre imposes ban on import of drones

New Delhi :





However, the import of drone components shall be free. Last year, the Centre launched the PLI scheme for manufacturing of drones and their components. The scheme has provided incentives worth Rs 120 crore in the next three years. It is expected to drive in investments worth Rs 5,000 crore into the sector in the next three years.

The Centre on Wednesday prohibited the import of foreign-made drones, so as to promote the domestic drone manufacturing industry. As per a Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification, the import prohibition has come into effect from February 9. “Import policy of drones in CBU or CKD or SKD form under ‘HS Code 8806’ is ‘Prohibited’ with exceptions provided for R&D, defence and security purposes,” the notification read.